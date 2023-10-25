11 Commune with Holy Spirit! TRUST GUIDE IN DESCRIPTION>>>

Commune with Holy Spirit!

T- Thank you: recognize the Spirit’s indwelling presence in you simply by thanking Him for it. Pray, “Thank you Holy Spirit, for Your bright presence in me. I love Your presence. Apart from connecting with You, I can do nothing that effectively (supernaturally) renews my love, sustains my zeal for righteousness, and releases revelation and power in my heart.

He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing. (Jn. 15:5)

R- Release Revelation: ask (thank) the Spirit to release abundant revelation of God’s heart, word and purposes to you. Pray, “Holy Spirit, release abundant revelation in me”. May give to you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of Him... (Eph. 1:17)

U- Use me: ask the Spirit to use you more and more in the spiritual gifts to minister to others. We pray,

“Thank you Spirit, for releasing the manifestation of Your gifts and power through me to help others”.

But the manifestation of the Spirit is given to each one for the profit of all... (1 Cor. 12:7)

S - Strengthen me: ask the Spirit to strengthen your mind, emotions and speech with His might. His power is already in us (Gal. 5:22-23) therefore, pray, “Thank you for the presence of Your love, peace, patience, and self-control in me” or “Thank You for warring against my flesh and guarding my speech”.

...To be strengthened with might through His Spirit in the inner man... (Eph. 3:16)

T- Teach me: ask the Spirit to teach you about God’s will and ways that He may manifest His leadership in every issue in your life including finances, schedule, circumstances, emotions, physical body (diet, health), relationships, alignment of the people you are responsible for (in the home, office, ministry), future, greatness in God, opportunities with divine appointments, fears, addictions and shortcomings. Ask that He establish God’s order in your home, job and ministry. We pray, “Spirit, I love Your will and ways, therefore, manifest Your leadership in me”. He will give us new ideas, order our steps and open doors of opportunity for strategic alliances in each area of our life as we ask Him.

The Holy Spirit...will teach you all things...

(Jn. 14:26)

The Spirit of truth...will guide you into all truth; He will tell you things to come. (Jn. 16:13)

The anointing...abides in you, and you do not need that anyone teach you; but as the same anointing teaches you concerning all things...

(1 Jn. 2:27)

But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost, (Jude 1:20)

