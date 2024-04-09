© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brazil’s Dispute With Elon Musk: Here’s What To Know As Judge Orders Investigation Into Billionaire.
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered an investigation into Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of social media app X, formerly Twitter, as part of an escalating conflict between the company and the nation’s government—which accuses the platform of hosting influential accounts that spread fake news and misinformation.
