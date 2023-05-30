BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Powerful Explosion at the "three sisters" - at the Junction of the Borders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • 05/30/2023

 A powerful explosion at the "three sisters" — at the junction of the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia

The Ukrainian road on the tank—dangerous road direction at the *"three sisters" was destroyed at the place where Ukraine (Chernihiv region), Belarus (Gomel region) and Russia (Bryansk region) connect.

On the border in the Chernigpv region, the AFU path was destroyed, which AFU could once try to use for attempted attacks.

*Three Sisters (Friendship Monument) is a monument at the junction of the borders of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. It was inaugurated on May 3, 1975 in honor of the friendship of the Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian peoples.

😊🙃For now one of the sisters needs to be denazified, demilitarised, denulandised, demaidanised, debanderised and then sisters will be again together...

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy