Are vaccinated people contagious?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And the answer is ‘No’ from a biological point of view, but from a
physical point of view, there is an effect similar to contagion. But it
is not contagion because there is no transmission of any pathogen. What
there is is an exposure to electromagnetic radiation, more precisely the
so-called radio frequencies.