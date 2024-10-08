Star Wars Gina Carano vs Jack Black. Did the Women of THE VIEW like TRUMP?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 06 This episode explores the injustice conservatives getting cancelled while liberals continue to get work. We will also look at how the women of the show the View liked Donald Trump before he was elected. It seems some people are disingenuous.
00:00 Introduction
02:38 Jack Black makes statement
04:53 Gina's Perspective
10:23 The VIEW likes Trump