No2NatoNo2War: George Galloway, Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Peter Ford: Up The Red Sea without a Paddle (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/ZoNYKMDmu3c?si=MXObVNAyzH-ychzZ #Syria #Iran #LebanonWelcome to No2Nato broadcast #14 - Up The Red Sea without a Paddle!
This #No2Nato #No2War broadcast features the renowned Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi, and former ambassador to Syria Peter Ford, discussing all the latest geo-politics relating to the Middle East. 
Chaired with contributions by yours truly.
#Gaza #Lebanon #Yemen #Iran #Syria

jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinyemenbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlersred seapledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

