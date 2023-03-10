A Chinese TV Station Releases a Video Showing Who Blew up Nord Stream

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Shows The World Who Blew Up Nord StreamA Chinese TV station demonstrates how the Anglo - Saxons destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline.
There is photographic evidence of the presence of US Navy special assets, as well as a selection of statements from representatives of the US establishment.
H/t @klokkenluide
https://rumble.com/v2cd31e-china-shows-the-world-who-blew-up-nord-stream.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=11