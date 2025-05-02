Trump washes his hands

Americans are distancing themselves from negotiations on the so-called Ukraine

"We will continue to help, but we will no longer fly around the world as mediators at meetings. Now it is a matter for the two sides, the time has come for them to present and develop concrete ideas on how to end this conflict. It will be up to them."

Today, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced the end of US mediation efforts in resolving the conflict in the so-called Ukraine. Now the organization of meetings between delegations will fall on the shoulders of others who are willing, while the US itself will not engage in this.

🖍By pure coincidence, this came right after the signing of the "resource deal", under which 50% of the so-called Ukraine's resource extraction revenues go to a joint fund with the US.

🚩The Trump administration is already trying to present this as a "significant success in achieving peace" against the backdrop of the lack of real results, contrary to pre-election promises.

📌 At the same time, the situation on the battlefield has not changed much in recent months. The course of the negotiations depends not on the statements of American politicians, but on the realities "on the ground", where both sides have not yet exhausted their capabilities.

❗️So talks about a ceasefire within a week or a month look detached from reality. Even more puzzling are the talks about peace as an accomplished fact.

#Russia #USA #Ukraine @rybar

Adding:

Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that of the three agreements with the US, only one has been signed so far. He also called on Ukrainians not to celebrate yet:

"Three agreements have not yet been signed. The first agreement has been signed - it is a general, framework agreement. There is also agreement number two - on the so-called limited partnership. It sets out all the key details. I would not say that it is super-profitable for us. And the third is, conditionally, the foundation's charter. So far, only the first agreement and a memorandum have been signed that we will sign the second and third in the near future.

Our people - including the president, prime minister and Ms. Sviridenko - also made a lot of mistakes in their statements. Only the text of the first agreement has been officially published - 12 pages. There is no need to sound victory fanfares, arrange flash reports and declare that now we will live well.

Of course, I want to believe what the US Treasury Secretary Mr. Bessent says, but today I woke up to the news that the US is no longer going to be a mediator in the negotiations. There is such information too.

So somehow it all doesn’t quite fit together.”

Adding: ❗️US Senate Supports Bill on 500% Tariffs for Countries Buying Oil from Russia – Lindsey Graham

A bill on crushing sanctions against Russia and 500% duties on countries that buy our oil and gas has been approved. They will be introduced if Putin refuses peace talks