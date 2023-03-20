Controlling the Masses in the Third World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Controlling the Masses' looks at how people in the Third World are being used as human guinea pigs to test new technologies (like the AADHAAR card, featured in this video) for government spying and controlling the masses. Could these technologies one day be used to implement the mark of the beast through the use of a mandatory microchip, which will be used for controlling the population?