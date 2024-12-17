Donald Trump Advisor Alex Bruesewitz, 27, COLLAPSES On Stage

A Trump campaign advisor suffered a scary moment when he collapsed on stage while giving a speech at the New York Young Republicans Club Gala. Alex Bruesewitz, 27, took the stage and spoke for about three minutes before he began to slur his words and froze. Bruesewitz then began swaying before fainting. Political activist Jack Posobiec shared an update soon after the incident. “Just talked to @alexbruesewitz backstage He is getting checked out by medical after having a brief fainting spell onstage. All levels are normal,” Posobiec wrote on X, assuring his followers Bruesewitz would be “fine.”



Source - https://www.facebook.com/Questisthebest84/videos/387691017705164

