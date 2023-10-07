Bio Frequency Warfare - bringing the many pieces together

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explanation on the concepts of bio frequency warfare in the modern age .... human aura, 5 G, Programs and research covering decades combine into an interesting argument on how the body is manipulated and controlled. Morpheus may be right - designed to become 'this' .... little off the wall but she is onto some ideas, concepts and tie ins that very few people will talk about never mind explain ...... 36 min