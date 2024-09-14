The Russian army is threatening the Ukrainian grouping in the Kursk region with encirclement, boiling cauldrons in different directions on the Donbass frontlines. At the same time, Russian drones and missiles are pounding the Ukrainian rear.

On the night of September 13, another wave of drone strikes destroyed targets throughout Ukraine. Explosions thundered in the southern port cities of Odessa and Chernomorsk. Russian strikes were reported in the Mykolaiv region as well as in the war-torn regions of Kherson and Zaporozhie.

Russian drones reached targets in the central Vinnitsa region and in western Ivano-Frankivsk. As a result of the attack, a large fire broke out at the fuel depot in Galich that serves for the needs of the Ukrainian military, including for the transfer of weapons from Poland.

Ukrainian military reserves are destroyed by constant Russian strikes in the eastern border Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are yet to be allowed to attack Russian territory with NATO missiles that’s why they attempt drone strikes in the border regions; but they bring no significant results. On the night of September 13, Russian air defense forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones in six regions. No damage was reported.

Protecting their rear, Russian forces continue constant devastating strikes on the Ukrainian military both in the strategic rear areas and near the front. The massive strikes support Russian offensive operations on the battlefields.

Russian flank attacks continue in the Kursk region. Russian forces are competing the mop up operations, straightening the front along the Gordeevka-Lyubimovka line. As a result, Ukrainian forces deployed near Korenevo were encircled from three directions.

Ukrainian commanders do not allow their soldiers to retreat; but entire Ukrainian units surrender to Russian forces or flee from the battlefield abandoning military equipment and their dead or wounded comrades.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine keep trying counterattacks around Sudzha, achieving no results. At the same time, they launched attacks on the Russian border to the west in an attempt to open a new front in the Kursk region.

Over the past day alone, Russian artillery and aviation thwarted three Ukrainian attacks near the border village of Veseloe. Ukrainian forces are aimed at taking control at the Glushkovo railway station in order to gain a foothold in the rear of the Russian grouping advancing towards Sudzha. The ongoing attacks are yet to bring any results.

Ukrainian military command sent large reserves to the Sumy region and deployed large forces in its offensive on Russian territory, which failed. Accumulated in the border areas, Ukrainian units are ground down by Russian fire and Ukrainian officers are forced to throw untrained men recently captured on the streets into the Kursk slaughter to stop the Russian offensive.

