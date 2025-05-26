Liverpool: aftermath moments after a vehicle drove into a crowd - part 2

Footage from Liverpool shows the aftermath moments after a vehicle drove into a crowd.

A car drove into a crowd of people in Liverpool who were celebrating their local football club’s Premier League title. Police have confirmed that the driver has been arrested.

The detained individual connected with the car collision incident in Liverpool has been described by the local authorities as a "53-year-old white British male".

Cynthia... there is a part 3 much worse, during ground level, if allowed. Viewer Discretion!