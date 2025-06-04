This Saint News 4/6/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: Lots of folks are silent about Israel murdering those 15 aid workers. Why do you suppose that is? I wasn't expecting Candace and Ian to go in like they did on Trump and Elon Musk, but it was good to see. According to declassified CIA documents, people are made of liquid crystal. And how has China escaped Israel's propaganda machine? I got some Top Stories Israeli edition followed by a few more Stories... things you definitely need to know. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





Glen Greenwald - Sen. Tom Cotton: Welcoming War with Iran?https://rumble.com/v6rlrmp-sen.-tom-cotton-welcoming-war-with-iran.html





Greg Reese - Scrapping the First Amendment at the Behest of a Foreign Power https://x.com/gregreese/status/1907457253701038239





Plastic surgeon accused of 'butchering women's faces' allowed to continue practicing! https://x.com/AngelMD1103/status/1907524502436675941





“RFK Jr. Fires Fauci’s Wife Amid Sweeping HHS Shake-Up” https://dailyclout.io/rfk-jr-fires-faucis-wife-amid-sweeping-hhs-shake-up/





James Li - I hate to say it, but there’s nothing more quintessential Bernie than pretending to stand up to Israel — only to fold the second Chuck Schumer tells him to. https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1907737816026554481





The inside story on how Biden made Harris beg for an endorsement on the day he dropped out.

https://x.com/tarapalmeri/status/1906848650103542132