'WE HAVE A MAJOR TIKTOK PROBLEM.' 🕍🐀 LEAKED AUDIO OF ADL CEO JONATHAN GREENBLATT KVETCHING HARD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
104 views • 03/15/2024

You didn't really think VfB was going soft or anything, did ya? 😁


'We have a major Tiktok problem.'


Leaked audio of ADL chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt freaking out because global youth aren't buying Israel's propaganda anymore. #Gaza


Source: https://twitter.com/snarwani/status/1725138601996853424


Had a fantastic meeting just before posting this with, among others, a fellow with one of those no-cap names, whom proceeded to confirm most of the research I've accomplished in my travels - and it all goes down to FREE WILL, CONSENT & CONTRACTS 📜


Confirm this and more at: https://TONA13.blogspot.com


"If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive, or retain any title of nobility or honour, or shall without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office, or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince, or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them."

adlinfiltrationsubversionfifth columnkvetchingjonathan greenblatthomosexual banking mafiamulti pronged attackinternet bill of rightsnoseyferatutiktok bait and switch
