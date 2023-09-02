This is amazing. The guy who FOUNDED the DeSantis Super PAC destroys Ron and explains why!

“Retail politicking, charisma, charm, discipline, being able to conduct yourself in a likable manner… DeSantis just hasn’t had it…





I haven’t seen really an articulated message of why DeSantis is different than Trump… Why would you go for the cheap knockoff when you can have the OG version?”

Would you trust this guy to run your campaign🔥💯





