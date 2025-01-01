January 1, 2025

rt.com





2025 is here in Moscow and beyond. Nations around the globe light up the night sky with mass celebrations as most of them heralds the dawn of the new year. With the front of the battlefield near and danger always present RT helps bring New Year celebrations to the children of Donbass. The Ivory Coast adds its name to the growing list of countries kicking out French troops from the African continent. Russians enjoy more freedom than Europeans - that's the view of the Telegram CEO, as he highlights the EU media crackdown is a damming policy.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/