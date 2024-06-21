Savanah Hernandez covers the illegal immigrant crisis in Massachusetts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Savanah Hernandez | MA-Got an inside look at the migrant hotel, 30 minutes outside of Boston, where rooms are being rented out for illegal immigrants for $5,400 a month.
$9 million in taxpayer dollars are going toward this hotel and Boston has done a good job of hiding their migrant crisis by shipping illegals to smaller towns and cities throughout Massachusetts
@FrontlinesTPUSA