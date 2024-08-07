Official Gov't Docs Prove Brigitte Macron Is a Male Pedophile - Media Blackout

A strange thing happens to journalists and fact checkers who set out to debunk the claim that Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte was actually born male.

These journalists think it’s a ridiculous conspiracy theory that will be easy to dismiss and debunk.

Then they quickly realize that they were wrong. Very wrong.

Just as there is a mountain of evidence in the US that Barack Obama’s wife Michelle is actually a man named Michael Robinson, there is even more evidence in France that the president is married to a man who seduced him when he was a 14-year-old boy, before transitioning to life as a woman, and operating as the future president’s handler.

If that sounds far-fetched and ridiculous, well… that’s what the journalists and fact checkers thought too before they became firm believers that Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, is a transgender pedophile who lived as a man for 30 years and is now hiding in plain sight.

- Learn how Chuck Norris stays young and healthy: https://ChuckDefense.com/TPV

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/