AI Goes Woke: Removes White People - Dr. Phil & Rogan - Fani Willis Saga Continues 2/23/24

Weekly News Report- Google's new search engine Gemini comes up with some surprising search results to questions such as "name a physicist from the 17th century" & also creates black George Washington. AT&T & other cellular providers have massive nationwide outage on Thursday. Dr. Phil with Joe Rogan shares huge Interview w/ border patrol, showing American taxpayers funding trafficking of migrant children into s** slavery. The Fani Willis saga continues as new cell phone data emerges. A bombshell report from the NY Post dropped this week that reporter Catherine Herridge of CBS had "her personal files seized by the network" in what is being called an "unprecedented" move. Herridge was investigating the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to her firing. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories!





Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/ai-goes-woke-removes-white-people/





Join the Funding For BardsNation Ministries In Flemingsburg, KY! Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/flemingsburg





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%