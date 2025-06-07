Restructuring the U.S. Military for a $200 Billion Republic, Khazarian Mafia Origins w/ Mike Harris

See additional interview segment or signup for the newsletter at Substack: https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Former financial editor for Veterans Today, Mike Harris, rejoins the program to discuss bold solutions for America’s future—starting with restructuring the bloated U.S. military budget to a sustainable $200 billion, and redirecting funds toward critical infrastructure as a matter of national security. We also explore the origin of the term "Khazarian Mafia", which Harris and co-writer Dr. Preston James first coined in 2012, and how it’s shaped alternative geopolitical discourse ever since. Follow Mike Harris’s ongoing work at https://IntelDrop.org.

