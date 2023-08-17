BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Nadine Ness—Stopping Pedophilia and Child Grooming
CHP Canada
08/17/2023

August 17, 2023: My guest this week is Nadine Ness, a favourite guest on our show. This brave mother of four is a former RCMP officer and has recently released the first of several important video messages on the topic of pedophilia and how various organizations are grooming vulnerable children for the sex trade. Nadine shares about her personal journey as a survivor of abuse, her healing, her faith and her work now to protect innocent children. This podcast is not considered suitable for young children.

Follow Nadine Ness on Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=the+nadine+ness+show

On Twitter (aka. X) here: https://twitter.com/NadineGNess

Watch the first of her video series here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Raf_JLkznVQ

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

childrengroomingtraffickingtwittersexslaverymotherschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorxrcmpsaskatchewanskinnocencesound of freedomchpcanadachp talksnadine nessunified grassroots
