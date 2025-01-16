© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Chinese Robotics Company Has Introduced a Robotic Dog Capable of Running 100 Meters in Under 10 Seconds
The Black Panther 2.0, developed by Mirror Me, features a robotic dog equipped with spring joints, allowing it to mimic the movement of real animals.
Source @Real World News
