© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨✈️Delta passengers evacuate after smoke fills cabin – 3rd emergency in one week (this video is from yesterday, Feb 24th)
The Boeing 717 was heading to South Carolina when a haze forced 99 passengers and crew to evacuate using emergency slides. No injuries were reported. This marks Delta's third emergency in just days.
Earlier, a flight to Australia returned to LA due to smoke, and another plane flipped over and caught fire in Toronto.