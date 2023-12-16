Create New Account
ZERO WATER FILTERS HAVE A MAJOR CONCERN. WATCH THIS BEFORE YOU TRUST YOUR HEALTH TO THESE FILTERS!!! PASS IT ON!!
LetsBoGrandon
Published 2 months ago

SO MR MODERATPR MAN... ARE YOU GONNA HOLD THIS VIDEO UP FOR HOURS AGAIN AND THEM PUT IT IN THE "OTHER" CATEGORY... AGAIN? JUST WONDERING

The major function of these filters is "cation and anion exchange". In this case, it's more a "gathering" than an exchange. Problem is, most inorganic toxins aren't cations or anions and so don't get pulled out of the water. Some will but this filters main function is NOT filtering like we re used to thinking of it. It DOES reduce these things w particulate filter stage in the filter but that DOES NOT produce purified water. It does what it says it does. It gets out "dissolved solids" generally in the form of naturally occurring elements in the water that prolly aren't bad for you anyway... It's the other stuff it's NOT so built for that you're trying to remove so, buyer beware. This is VERY important in my opinion to KNOW your water isn't toxic from intentional players or incidentals... Train crashes anyone? Hit meeeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
survivalwaterprepare

