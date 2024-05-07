My Legs Gone! Poor Dog Tearfully Begs for Help After Inhumane Actions - Shotgun

Pets in Love





May 5, 2024





My Legs Gone! Poor Dog Tearfully Begs for Help After Inhumane Actions

“He was Shot with a shotgun. The jaw and facial bones, as well as the paw bones, are shattered.”





He had been in this condition for at least 5 days. He couldn't eat on his own, necrosis had started.





The look in his eyes was full of sorrow.





The situation was difficult both with his paw and his face. The joint in the paw was shattered, and bones were visible in the mouth.





The rescuers felt so hurtful to him. They brought him to the hospital right after.





He was called Momo.





Listening to how heavy his breathing was, it wasn't snoring; it was poor passage due to the gunshot.





Five days ago, something terrible happened to Momo, people he was so positively disposed towards shot him with a shotgun.





After three shots, he managed to escape and endure this pain alone; yesterday, he was noticed again on the streets and reported to the rescuers.





