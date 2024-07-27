BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WOKE SKYNET Terminators - AI robots will seek to ANNIHILATE humans - Mike Adams
AmazingAI
13 followers
111 views • 9 months ago

THE VIDEO THEY WOULDN'T ALLOW ON YOUTUBE!

In this urgent warning for humanity, Mike Adams points out that AI systems are being taught their values by "woke" Leftists who assign ZERO VALUE to human life (and actually despise humanity). These are the same people who mass murder babies, who support human depopulation and who have declared a WAR on all carbon-based life, which includes all humans. The terminators are being built and programmed by woke, anti-human psychopaths who seek the total destruction of humanity.

roboticsaiartificial intelligenceglobalismdronesdepopulationtranshumanismkiller robotsterminators
