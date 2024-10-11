BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - October 11 2024 7AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
149 views • 7 months ago

Oct 11, 2024

rt.com


Iran vows a military response and revision of its nuclear doctrine if Tel Aviv strikes back against Tehran. At least 22 people are killed and 117 wounded as the IDF once again strikes residential areas in the Lebanese capital, claiming it was targeting a high-ranking Hezbollah official. And the UN accuses Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza, including a concerted policy to destroy the region's health care system. The accusation came on the same day a school was hit in the enclave, leaving at least 28 people dead. Two Indonesian peacekeepers are injured in an Israeli attack on a UN mission in Lebanon. Jakarta slams the deliberate targeting of personnel. The attack was an attempt to terrorize Israel against peacekeepers and the international community. Indonesia emphasized that those who stand for the principle of peace will never be deterred.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
