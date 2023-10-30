Get US Out of the UN Goes Mainstream

For many decades, The John Birch Society has been a lone voice warning about the Untied Nations’ agenda to usurp the national sovereignty of all nations and, ultimately, create a one-world government. For that reason, the JBS began pushing its Get US Out! action campaign in the 1960s — and has never stopped. This week, multiple voices have expressed displeasure with the UN, including a prime-time Fox News host, the country of Israel, and one of the most constitutionally obedient congressional lawmakers. In this segment taken from the Oct. 26 episode of The New American Daily, host Paul Dragu and co-hosts Gary Benoit and Peter Rykowski discuss why it’s so important for the US to kick the UN out!





