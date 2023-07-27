Do You Have The Guts And The Discipline To Resist The Beast System?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones' video with info about Senate bill to make sure you upload your driver's license prior to uploading anything to the internet...this destroys First Amendment rights on the internet and is another pretty big step towards "the beast" surveillance state. The snippet about the bill is about the 11 minute mark: https://banned.video/watch?id=64befc398c997fe53e4f8ee9 The whole of Alex' video has a ton of great info. Risky Chrisky gets it: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/07/risky-chrisky-what-side-are-you-on/ Do you have the mettle to question their narratives? Do you have the courage to resist?