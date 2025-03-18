BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Saint News 3/18/2025
DFlirt
7 views • 6 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


Ahhiite y'all, I'm on my woo shit today. I don't know if this stuff is true, but I know it's fascinating so find truth wherever you like. We'll look at different interpretations of certain myths in Christianity. We'll see some crazy compelling video on portals. And listening to some of these AI conversations is a trip--be warned. We'll touch on possible meanings of 3,6, and 9... was Tesla right about those numbers? I got some fake pandas lined up for you in the X Files. And Imma top you all off with some Top Woo Stories. And of course, fam, as usual, we'll wrap with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


The Custodians and the Impending Collapse

https://x.com/emmspiracy/status/1898900686244307278


Gluron Street Interviews VOL. 2

https://x.com/NeuralViz/status/1896381077490729444


Whitney Cummings - get me in that pandas aren't real algorithm lol

https://x.com/WhitneyCummings/status/1876063448511193508


How are pandas not extinct?

https://x.com/CitizenLenz/status/1780762943686328645


1960’s Military Training Video about Crystals and their Frequency Properties

https://x.com/Xx17965797N/status/1868724934450856141


Toni Purgatori - Leaked Nephilim Email/Scooby Doo

https://x.com/spirituallock/status/1659670815187558403


The Esoteric Origins of the North American Union and the 10 Kingdoms of the New World Order.

https://x.com/JoshuaAbraham33/status/1884430093843419430

Keywords
trumpcomedychristianitymusicwarnwoconspiracyteslaelon muskanongolden age
