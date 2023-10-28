BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shawn Buckley. This is LIFE or DEATH!
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 10/28/2023

This is a 2 part interview. This is part 1 and part 2 will come about a month later in November 2023. We were meant to talk about NHPPA.org, but ended up talking more about National Citizens Inquiry and the government police state as it creeps into our lives.
We wish for people to get activated and to take accountability for themselves and their neighbours.
Shawn Buckley, legal counsel for the National Citizen's Inquiry has some strong feeling of pride and loyalty for our once great nation.
He encourages all people to rise up and be part of our country. We have wake from the government induced sleep that we are all guilty of, so that our children know what freedom actually is.

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/citizens-inquiry-canada/

https://nhppa.org/

https://x.com/Shawnbuckleylaw?s=20

Tiktok @nhppa.canada

IG @nhppa.shawnbuckley

Twitter @nhppa

http://www.facebook.com/pages/NHPPA-Natural-Health-Products-Protection-Association

https://rumble.com/c/c-2212432

http://www.youtube.com/NHPPA


Keywords
healthmaskhealingpodcastvaccinelifegovernmentcanadastoryproductsmandaterestrictinquiry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy