Shawn Buckley. This is LIFE or DEATH!

This is a 2 part interview. This is part 1 and part 2 will come about a month later in November 2023. We were meant to talk about NHPPA.org, but ended up talking more about National Citizens Inquiry and the government police state as it creeps into our lives.

We wish for people to get activated and to take accountability for themselves and their neighbours.

Shawn Buckley, legal counsel for the National Citizen's Inquiry has some strong feeling of pride and loyalty for our once great nation.

He encourages all people to rise up and be part of our country. We have wake from the government induced sleep that we are all guilty of, so that our children know what freedom actually is.

