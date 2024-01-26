Create New Account
Judge Napolitano: The PDJT case with wackjob 🤪 is a fundamental denial of due process
NEWSMAX · On Friday's "Wake Up America," Judge Andrew Napolitano says Donald Trump should have been allowed to address the jury for longer than three minutes in the E. Jean Carroll case.


@NEWSMAX

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1750867189530263607?s=20

election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

