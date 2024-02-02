Bishop Strickland calls out Rome for 'weaponized ambiguity' on women, homosexual blessings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In an exclusive interview, Bishop Joseph Strickland observed that “we are in a time of weaponized confusion” regarding the role of women in the Catholic Church and the Vatican’s controversial English translation of Fiducia Supplicans. Bishop Strickland described the need for authentic renewal in the Catholic Church — especially during Lent. Strickland also warns against the increasing desire for “women priests” among liberal Catholic activists, infatuations that only devalue the authentic and traditional role of women in the Church. As Pope Francis continues stoking confusion, Bishop Strickland’s clear teaching is needed now more than ever.
