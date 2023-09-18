BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
The Seeds of Life
The Seeds of Life
1208 views • 09/18/2023

A zombie apocalypse is required for a total and final global medical martial law lockdown.  The science has been summoned.  Passive acquiescence is analogous to consent in the eyes of the demonically possessed bloodlines who conspire for the extinction of humanity.  

Time to choose sides and be on the right side of history.  You hear, see and speak no evil high-level politicians, military leaders, judges and prosecutors who think you will have a seat at the table of the emerging humanoid aristocracy are deceiving yourselves.  The law of the jungle brings hell on earth for everyone but those who defend the rule of law and save their eternal souls.

mind control5gartificial intelligencegenocidenaziunited nationsslaveryfascistmedical tyrannydemocideblood clotsworld health organizationbiological weaponvenomglobal governmentcoronavirusgreat resetbrain computer interfacenano lacedata revolutiongraphene oxidemarburg viruspandemic treatyethyolene oxide
