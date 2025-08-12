Iran overcomes heavy US sanctions and war with Israel, takes over key energy export markets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For over 40 years, the United States has enforced heavy economic and diplomatic sanctions against Iran.
But Iran's energy sector is producing more crude and natural gas than ever, and exporting more than ever. Huge investments in high-value-added condensates, LNG, and LPG are also paying off, and are exported to eager buyers all over the world.
China is a top buyer of Iranian crude, taking 90% of its crude exports. But Iran has recently passed Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar as the top producer and exporter of NG products, bringing in billions more. Ambitious expansions of their petrochemical industry are also ongoing.
Iranians report little difficulty in business operations among different currencies, despite the US Treasury Department's blacklisting of key energy suppliers, and firm control over the SWIFT systems.
Iran Defies US Sanctions With Surging Exports of Liquefied Petroleum Gas
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-04/iran-lpg-exports-rise-to-record-despite-us-sanctions
Bloomberg, Iranian Oil Production Booms Amid the Bombs
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2025-07-03/us-attack-on-iran-leaves-booming-oil-sector-unscathed
S&P Global, Iran’s petrochemicals defy sanctions as exports, output on the rise
https://www.spglobal.com/commodity-insights/en/news-research/latest-news/chemicals/091124-irans-petrochemicals-defy-sanctions-as-exports-output-on-the-rise
Iran announces 15 petrochemical projects to expand domestic production to nearly 80 MMtpy
https://www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com/news/2024/05/iran-announces-15-petrochemical-projects-to-expand-domestic-production-to-nearly-80-mmtpy/
