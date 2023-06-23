MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - QR CODE, THE MARK, CARBON TAX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PAUL BEGLEY
Pray the QR codes and the digital currency is stopped.
-------------
IMF “Working Hard” On New Global CBDC Platform To Replace Dollar And Other National Currencies
https://conservativeplaybook.com/2023/06/25/imf-working-hard-on-new-global-cbdc-platform-to-replace-dollar-and-other-national-currencies/