Tour of 'MOST important' part of Putin’s Kremlin home: the GYM

Russian leader tries to get hour and a half of exercise in each day.

Plus swimming and/or ice skating to get some cardio done too in DEDICATED routine.

Adding:

From Sputnik: Warren Buffett calls it quits:

The 94-year-old billionaire has announced plans to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of the year after 60 years at the helm.

While the mainstream press and business leaders from Tim Cook to Jamie Dimon sing his praises as a “visionary” standard bearer of “ethical investing” with “unmatched business acumen and philanthropic contributions,” here are the shabbier aspects of Buffett’s legacy.

🏴‍☠️ Corporate Piracy

🟠BNSF Railway (2010): Berkshire’s $34B purchase raised concerns over Buffett’s influence with regulators and the Obama administration to delay the competing Keystone Pipeline.

🟠Clayton Homes (2025): This Buffett investment is facing lawsuits over predatory, high-interest lending to low-income families, drawing attention from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

😮 Shady Practices

🟠SEC Probe (1974): Buffett was investigated for trying to interfere with a competitor’s bid to buy Wesco Financial, resulting in a $115K payout to shareholders.

🟠Salomon Brothers (1990): A major Berkshire Hathaway investment slapped with a $290M fine for fraudulent Treasury securities bids.

🟠Goldman Sachs Investment (2008): Buffett’s $5B buy-in to Goldman Sachs during the financial crisis has been praised for helping stabilize markets. But critics say he used insider info on the bank’s financials to strike the deal.

🟠Wells Fargo (2016): Buffett’s investment came under scrutiny after the bank created over 2M unauthorized accounts. Despite possible insider knowledge, Buffett did nothing.

🤫 Shady Relationships

🟠The Giving Pledge: A philanthropic campaign created by Buffett and Bill Gates in 2010, seen by some as a PR move to disguise billionaire tax write-offs.

🟠George Soros Connection: Buffett joined the board of Soros' Open Society Foundations in 2013.

⛓ Corporate Slavedriver

An array of Berkshire Hathaway companies, including BNSF, NetJets and Dairy Queen have faced grievances over low wages, poor conditions and union suppression.