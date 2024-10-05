Do the right thing & be sin-free

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 7, 2024.





Sugar-free...alcohol-free...what about SIN-FREE? Now, that’s the best free option you can ever ask for! In fact, our loving merciful Father wants us to be sin-free as His Son is. And with God, all things are possible.





Remember what Christ said to the woman caught in adultery: go and sin no more in John 8:11. When Christ said those words to the woman, He was also speaking to us. Christ said to the woman: go and sin no more...stop committing adultery...but He’s also speaking to us and He is saying to us: go and sin no more.





God wants us all to repent of our sins and if we do not, then death or eternal destruction awaits those who reject God’s mercy through Christ’s atonement on the cross for the remission of sins. The wages of sin is death says Romans 6:23 unless of course, the sin is repented or turned away from and God, not a mortal sinful roman catholic priest, will wash away your sins and remember your sins no more according to Hebrews 10:17.





In the same way, Christ never sinned according to 2 Corinthians 5:21; 1 Peter 2;21-22; 1 John 3:5 and Hebrews 4:15, He also wants you and I to be sin-free or to be sinless as Christ is. He wants you and I to get prime-time ready to be made spiritually-speaking in His image and likeness of being sin-free in anticipation of His glorious return in the clouds of heaven in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.





Obey God and His grace shall be upon you because sin or transgressing against any of God’s holy ten commandments has NO dominion or control over you. According to Romans 6:16, you become a servant of obedience unto righteousness, which is the fulfillment of keeping and observing the law of God, which is the love of God and abiding in the righteousness of Christ.





The holy man of God, Peter, says it clearly in Acts 3:19: Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.





In Acts 17:30, Paul adds: And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent:





God commands ALL MEN...ALL MEN, including the pope who is fallible like everyone else or Donald Trump who apparently has never asked God for forgiveness, to REPENT or to turn away from your sins!





Do the right thing and strive to be SIN-FREE and allow Christ’s holy sinless blood wash all of your sins away and you’ll be made sinless or sin-free...or as white as snow in the sight of God Almighty (Isaiah 1:18).





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]