Gold IRA Retirement Plan: Diversifying from Mutual Funds & ETFs [My Audiobook] (Podcast Ep. #6)

In this episode, I share my audiobook titled: "Gold IRA Retirement Plan: Diversifying from Mutual Funds & ETFs". This audiobook explains why it could be beneficial to diversify retirement savings beyond just mutual funds and ETFs (exchange traded funds). Factors to take into account when making this consideration include: global economic uncertainty, persistent inflation, a near-zero interest rate environment, diminishing bond yields, market volatility, bubbles in equity markets, and currency debasement (currency devaluation). Tune in to this podcast regularly for new episodes where I provide the most critical information on the topics of gold, gold IRAs, money, investing, and retirement in a concise and enlightening manner. Disclaimer: This episode is not financial, investment, or tax advice. For financial, investment, or tax advice, consult a financial, investment, or tax advisor.