Steve Gruber, Host of The Steve Gruber Show: The CCP has purchased all antibiotic plants on the planet, and the CCP owns 25% of pigs in the United States and 50% of pigs across the globe
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
【NFSC@CPAC 】3/3/2023: Steve Gruber, Host of The Steve Gruber Show: The CCP has purchased all antibiotic plants on the planet, and the CCP owns 25% of pigs in the United States and 50% of pigs across the globe. Is there anything under heaven that does not belong to the CCP? What does the CCP fear the most?

Nicole and Steve Gruber, Host of The Steve Gruber Show

【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 节目主持人史蒂夫·格鲁伯：中共买下了全世界所有的抗生素工厂；全美国25%、全球50%的生猪都是中共的，天底下还有什么不是中共控制的吗？中共最怕什么？

