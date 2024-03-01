MWC24: Telco Gods of the New AI Economy

Today is our final day at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, culminating a week-long engagement with the world's premier mobile phone industry event. In Today’s TruNews, we aim to spotlight some of the exhibit floor's standout innovations. Highlights include the latest in robotic dogs, varying in size, and an engaging interaction with a humanoid AI robot. Rick Wiles and Paul Benson also experienced a simulation ride on SK Telecom's semi-autonomous electric passenger drone, offering a virtual tour over Seoul, South Korea. In the latter part of today's TruNews, we will share our concluding reflections, emphasizing the key insights and understandings we have garnered from this event.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Paul Benson, Alex Vomiero, Beau Davidson. Airdate 03/01/2024





