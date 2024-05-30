⚡️BREAKING Yemen! - Initial scenes from the Crime of Targeting the American-British Aggression on the Radio Building in Al Hudaydah province on 31-05-2024

Breaking| Initial scenes from the crime of targeting the American-British aggression on the radio building in Al Hudaydah province, Yemen on 31-05-2024

12 martyrs and wounded in raids by the American-British aggression on the capital Sanaa, Taiz, and Hodeidah.

Director of Al-Mayadeen Office in Yemen, Ali Al-Qahum:

- 13 raids launched by the American-British aggression against Yemen, including targeting the capital, Sana’a.

- Yemen will undoubtedly respond to the aggression, and the Americans and British will not be able to repel it, and it will certainly be a painful response.

- We said and confirm that Yemen’s operations at sea will continue until the blockade is lifted and the aggression against the Gaza Strip ends, and will not stop before that.

- Today, the Americans and the British are trying to push some countries to renew their aggression against Yemen, and we confirm that we will respond to the source of any aggression.

- Yemen will not surrender, and the Americans and the British are opening the gates of hell on themselves. We advise nearby countries not to get involved again.

Adding from Rybar, after posting this video:

On the retaliatory strikes by the coalition against Yemen

In the Red Sea region, the American-British coalition's aviation carried out at least 13 strikes on Yemen. Such a scale of attacks was last seen in February, with only targeted raids in the following months.

▪️The resumption of strikes on Houthi targets was likely due to their increased attacks on civilian and military vessels in the region. Over the past week, Ansar Allah fighters reported missile and drone launches against 12 targets, as well as three downed MQ-9A Reaper drones in May.

The United States Central Command also reported intercepting eight Houthi drones used to attack the coalition's naval group in the Red Sea.

▪️Evidence of the planned raid included reconnaissance of Yemeni positions by American U-2S and MQ-1C drones.

▪️The strikes hit three Yemeni provinces - Al-Hudaydah, Sana'a and Taiz. At least 16 people were killed and more than 40 injured, with the death toll expected to rise.

🔻In response, Houthi representatives stated that attacks in the Red Sea region would continue, and spoke of a possible "new stage of the conflict".

Ansar Allah spokesman General Yahya Sari also reported a retaliatory missile launch against the American aircraft carrier "Dwight Eisenhower".