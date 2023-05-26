Lesson 9: A City Called Confusion Part 1

Memory Text: "'These will make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb will overcome them, for He is Lord of lords and King of kings; and those who are with Him are called, chosen, and faithful'" (Revelation 17:14, NKJV).The great controversy theme is summarized in Revelation with the symbolism of two women: one clothed with the sun, in Revelation 12, and one dressed in scarlet, in Revelation 17. The striking symbol of the woman clothed with the sun, in the dazzling glory of Christ, is found in Revelation 12. She is faithful to her true Lover, Jesus. She is not defiled with the corruption of false doctrines. Throughout the Bible, a pure woman symbolizes the bride of Jesus, or the true church. In Jeremiah 6:2, the prophet says, "'I have likened the daughter of Zion to a lovely and delicate woman'" (NKJV). The prophet uses the expression "daughter of Zion" or a faithful woman to describe God's people. (See also Eph. 5:25–32 and Hos. 2:20.)

In contrast, the Bible likens apostasy to harlotry or adultery (James 4:4). Speaking of Israel's rebellion and unfaithfulness, Ezekiel laments, "'You are an adulterous wife, who takes strangers instead of her husband'" (Ezekiel 16:32, NKJV).

In this lesson, we will study these two women of Revelation and probe the conflict between truth and error more deeply. A graphic portrayal of an apostate system of religion that has a powerful influence on the world. Drunk is Always a negative in the Bible, while fornication symbolizes false teachings, doctrine, and practice. To search for an understanding of the nature of Babylon, we need to go back to its first reference in the biblical record, in Genesis. It all began on the plain of the land of Shinar, a region in the southern part of Mesopotamia, today south Iraq, called Babylonia. [see Ángel Manuel Rodríguez, "The Closing of the Cosmic Conflict: Role of the Three Angels' Messages," unpublished manuscript, p. 43].

True religion is obedience to all the commandments of God. We need to enter into His purpose, and carry out His will, saying with the whole heart, "Lord, what wilt thou have me to do?"—This Day With God, p. 322. We must put on every piece of the [heavenly] armor of Bible Studies, arduous prayer, and occasional fasting while standing firm. Rectitude in all things is essential to the welfare of the soul. He who searches the heart desires to win His people from every species of idolatry. Let the Word of God, the blessed book of life, occupy the tables now filled with useless ornaments. Remember, don't look for the most popular way, convenient way, or via political correctness toward true worship, but let's look for the Bible way.

