BREAKING-East Palestine Dam Collapses - Toxic Derailment Sludge Released Into Local Waterways 3423
906 views • 03/07/2023

Jim Crenshaw


March 5, 2023


Way to go EPA. More fine work by our gubermint. What the hell is underneath that town that the government wants so bad. Gold? Uranium? Diamonds? Hunters Laptop? What? They just keep hitting them. They need to hang all the people responsible for this...but at this point it looks like they will not.


So first they contaminate the soil, then they clean it up, then they send everyone a huge bill they cannot pay and then they steal their land. What is really going on here? And mind you the land theft and the killing of the residents is only 2 of many agendas. When they do something like this there could be as many as 20 different agendas in play that we will not know about for decades if ever.


Damn. There is your breaking news about a damn break.

Sources:

Strangenews


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/8nSD9egM2IRw/

environmentpoisontoxicohioreleasedtrainderailmentsludgedameast palestinedollapseslocal waterways
