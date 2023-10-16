© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Book of Genesis in the Bible, we find the
amazing story of the Tower of Babel. Through
mankind's disobedience towards God, we see the people attempting to construct a
tall tower with its top in the heavens.
God discerned that the tower would only lead the people away from
him. It would also reveal the widespread
rebellion in the human heart. To stop
the building of the tower God confused their language, causing them to speak
many different languages, so they would not understand each other. By doing this God stopped their plan to
complete the tower. I hope you enjoy
this new video report, "The Tower of Babel Revisited."