"The Tower of Babel Revisited"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
41 views • 10/16/2023

In the Book of Genesis in the Bible, we find the amazing story of the Tower of Babel.  Through mankind's disobedience towards God, we see the people attempting to construct a tall tower with its top in the heavens.  God discerned that the tower would only lead the people away from him.  It would also reveal the widespread rebellion in the human heart.  To stop the building of the tower God confused their language, causing them to speak many different languages, so they would not understand each other.  By doing this God stopped their plan to complete the tower.  I hope you enjoy this new video report, "The Tower of Babel Revisited."

Keywords
babylontower of babelmesopotamiashinareuphrates rivertall tower to heavengod comes and visits the tower of babelgod says the tower was built through disobediencegod was in favor of separate nationsgod was in favor of bordersgod confuses their languagehumans pride and arrogancesun baked bricksa pyramidal shapethe tower could have reached 10500 feet highthe tower was over 2-miles high
