DOJ v Missouri 2nd Amendment Preservation Act: Round 1, Feds Win
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
359 followers
1 view • 03/09/2023

The first round of the federal lawsuit against the Missouri Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) is in – and the feds won this one, but that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. An appeal is on the way, and if you want to learn all the ins-and-outs of the case – and what might happen next – this episode is the number 1 place to be.

Path to Liberty: March 8, 2023

libertygun rightsconstitutionmissouri2nd amendmentcourts10th amendmentfederal gun controlsapa
