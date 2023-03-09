DOJ v Missouri 2nd Amendment Preservation Act: Round 1, Feds Win

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first round of the federal lawsuit against the Missouri Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) is in – and the feds won this one, but that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. An appeal is on the way, and if you want to learn all the ins-and-outs of the case – and what might happen next – this episode is the number 1 place to be.
Path to Liberty: March 8, 2023