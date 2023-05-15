My Family Member Hates Me for Not Being Privileged Enough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No, this is not the type of content I usually post on here, but I feel like after almost four years, I am ready to speak publicly about it. I grew up in a low income housing project, and some of my more cruel childhood peers made fun of me for not having money and for living in this project. So, to have this happen to me in August 2019 was extremely devastating. 😞