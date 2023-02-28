NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 02/28/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These days it seems that 100% of the DemoralRats and 75% of the Republicans are telling lies and pushing lies as the truth, and the 25% of the ones that are telling the truth, are being castigated as the ones that are evil and have to go. This is wrong and we must stop this America destroying trend. because if we don't, we will continue losing our freedoms till there are none left.