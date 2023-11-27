Yemen's Houthi Fighters March For Palestine And Gaza Amid Attacks On Israel & U.S. Targets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hundreds of Houthi fighters held a solidarity march with people of Palestine and besieged Gaza. A video released by the Yemen's Houthi movement showed hundreds of armed fighters marching with Yemen and Palestine flags. The Houthis have pledged full support to Palestinian militants in their fight against Israel